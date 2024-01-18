Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,398,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,842. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

