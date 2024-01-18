Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 480,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

