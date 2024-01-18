Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,594 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 5.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $117,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $216.14. 547,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,270. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.35. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

