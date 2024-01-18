PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.51. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 2,202 shares trading hands.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $569.03 million, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

