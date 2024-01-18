ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 4.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.52. 2,175,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,346,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,219.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $110,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

