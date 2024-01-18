Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Reduced by Zacks Research

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.18. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $36.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $14.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $53.16 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.40.

Shares of LAD opened at $288.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.91. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

