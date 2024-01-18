Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

