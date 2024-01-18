Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Carpenter Technology Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.