Rebalance LLC Acquires 236 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,506,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,949,980. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

