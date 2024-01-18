Rebalance LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,844 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,037,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,754,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,091,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.17. 2,068,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.