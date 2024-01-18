Rebalance LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.8% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $59,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.11. 1,602,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

