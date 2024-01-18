Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

