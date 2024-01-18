Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $933.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $851.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $943.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $917.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.