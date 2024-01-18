Regions Financial (RF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 19th. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Regions Financial has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.