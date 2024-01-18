Reviewing SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) & Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mattel and SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mattel $5.43 billion 1.13 $393.91 million $0.23 75.70 SeaWorld Entertainment $1.73 billion 1.83 $291.19 million $3.77 13.17

Mattel has higher revenue and earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment. SeaWorld Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mattel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattel 0 3 5 0 2.63 SeaWorld Entertainment 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mattel and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mattel presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.02%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus price target of $66.55, suggesting a potential upside of 34.03%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Mattel.

Profitability

This table compares Mattel and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattel 1.59% 19.70% 6.52% SeaWorld Entertainment 14.07% -63.89% 9.96%

Risk & Volatility

Mattel has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Mattel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Mattel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Mattel on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc., a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, and games under the Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear, Jurassic World, WWE, and Star Wars brands; and licensor partner brands, including Disney, Pixar, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, and WWE. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

