Reviewing Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) & Moog (NYSE:MOG-A)

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) and Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Terran Orbital and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital -104.22% N/A -91.78% Moog N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terran Orbital and Moog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital $94.24 million 1.77 -$163.98 million ($0.94) -0.91 Moog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Moog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Terran Orbital.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Terran Orbital and Moog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 1 1 3 0 2.40 Moog 0 1 0 0 2.00

Terran Orbital currently has a consensus target price of $5.45, suggesting a potential upside of 536.31%. Moog has a consensus target price of $141.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.36%. Given Terran Orbital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Moog.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Terran Orbital shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Terran Orbital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terran Orbital beats Moog on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Moog

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for space vehicles, launch vehicles, military vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, hypersonic missiles, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading. This segment also offers controls for steering tactical and strategic missiles; launcher thrust vector; naval vessels including surface ships, unmanned undersea vehicles, and submarines; and weapons stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms, as well as positioning controls and components. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides components and systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; supplies electromechanical motion simulation bases for the flight simulation and training applications; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, as well as custom test systems and controls for automotive, structural, and fatigue testing. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition; and hydraulics, slip rings, rotary unions and fiber optic rotary joints, motors, and infusion and enteral pumps. Moog Inc. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.