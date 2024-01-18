Reviewing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UFP Technologies and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $222.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.92%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.53%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $389.81 million 3.18 $41.79 million $5.44 29.81 OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 5.36 $1.26 million ($0.98) -28.64

This table compares UFP Technologies and OrthoPediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 10.72% 25.37% 16.47% OrthoPediatrics -15.57% -5.58% -4.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats OrthoPediatrics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; recycled protective packaging for business-to-consumer brands primarily focused on electronics, candles, wine, and other high-volume consumer products; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

