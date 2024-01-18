Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3.9%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 7,519,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,247,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

