Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,636. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,201.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,151. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

