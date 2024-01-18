Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $49.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Down 0.7 %

Rollins stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

