Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,380 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,841,840. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

