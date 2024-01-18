Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 939,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,502. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

