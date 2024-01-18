Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 144,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

