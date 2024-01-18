Selway Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,799,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,121,832. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $273.89 and a 52 week high of $412.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

