Selway Asset Management Acquires Shares of 5,394 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 29,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 4,787,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,756 shares of company stock worth $1,224,326. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

