Selway Asset Management Buys Shares of 26,500 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $33.90. 885,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,375. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

