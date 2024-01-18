Selway Asset Management Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Selway Asset Management reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.8% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.88.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.21. The company had a trading volume of 209,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

