Selway Asset Management Invests $102,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VCIT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,209. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2754 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

