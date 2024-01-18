Selway Asset Management Makes New $63,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,099,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.