Selway Asset Management Sells 4,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Selway Asset Management cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. 4,508,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,179,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

