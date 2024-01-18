Selway Asset Management Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Deere & Company comprises 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $378.50. The stock had a trading volume of 392,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,442. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.55. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

