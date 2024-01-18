Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declines By 11.6%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 172,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

HireQuest Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HQI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). HireQuest had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $63,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 6,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $93,566.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $652,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HireQuest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HireQuest by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on HireQuest from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

