Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 171,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 309,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -6.56.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.