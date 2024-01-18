SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after buying an additional 300,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,309,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

