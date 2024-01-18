Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 363.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day moving average of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $153.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

