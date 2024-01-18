SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. SRH Total Return Fund makes up approximately 3.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.63% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,097,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 802,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 207,142 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 471,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 7,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

