Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $8.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

STGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STGW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Stagwell Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stagwell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stagwell by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

STGW stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.12. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $617.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.98 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. Equities analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.