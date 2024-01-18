Status Market Cap Hits $158.66 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Status has a total market capitalization of $158.66 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018370 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.68 or 0.99931238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011488 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00231226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,894,924 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,872,894,924.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04178533 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $32,776,287.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.