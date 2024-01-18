StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

