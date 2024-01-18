StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.