StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.59.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
