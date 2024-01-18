StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.59.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

About EMCORE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $3,571,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

