StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

