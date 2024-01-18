StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
