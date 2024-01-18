StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.23 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

