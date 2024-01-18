StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on X. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

