StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $42.00.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
