StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

