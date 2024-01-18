SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.