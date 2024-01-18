SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.44.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
