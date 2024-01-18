Synergy Financial Group LTD Makes New $309,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.31 on Thursday, reaching $486.06. 85,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,528. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.64 and a 52 week high of $487.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.