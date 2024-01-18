Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 243 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Synergy Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Twilio were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 139.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 143,020 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 90.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 280,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

