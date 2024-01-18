Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells £1,753,798.99 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.73), for a total transaction of £1,753,798.99 ($2,231,580.34).

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of TAM opened at GBX 536 ($6.82) on Thursday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1-year low of GBX 421 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.00). The stock has a market cap of £324.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,436.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 492.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,181.82%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Featured Stories

