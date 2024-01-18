Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,126 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

