Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £105,000 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($133,604.78).

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 299.60 ($3.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.21. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 240.40 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.70 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

